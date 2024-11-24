Cheltenham Festival market movers including Fact To File

Tony McFadden rounds up the key market moves for the Cheltenham Festival following a top-class weekend of racing.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Fact To File (11/4 from 4/1)

(11/4 from 4/1) Spillane's Tower (12/1 from 33/1) Fact To File, last season's leading staying novice chaser, jumped to the top of the market for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup after winning a stellar edition of the John Durkan on his reappearance. Among the field at Punchestown were dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin des Champs and last year's John Durkan winner Fastorslow, but they had to settle for third and fourth behind Fact To File and Spillane's Tower who took the step from novice to open company in their stride. Fact To File has now won all four starts over fences since finishing runner-up on his chasing debut, while Spillane's Tower, a dual Grade 1 winner during his novice campaign, enhanced his reputation in defeat. Galopin des Champs is bidding to become the first horse since Best Mate to complete a Cheltenham Gold Cup hat-trick and remains a 4/1 chance after his encouraging comeback in third. Ryanair Chase Spillane's Tower (8/1 from 16/1) Spillane's Tower is in the Gold Cup picture after making Fact To File dig deep in the John Durkan, though has also been cut for the Ryanair Chase which is possibly in part due to the strength of owner JP McManus' squad of staying chasers. In addition to owning Fact To File, McManus also has National Hunt Chase winner Corbetts Cross and Grand National winner I Am Maximus as Gold Cup contenders, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise were the Ryanair to come on the agenda for Spillane's Tower if he's unable to reverse form with Fact To File over the winter.

Brighterdaysahead gets the better of State Man

Champion Hurdle Brighterdaysahead (8/1 from 14/1)

(8/1 from 14/1) State Man (4/1 from 11/4)

(4/1 from 11/4) Sir Gino (7/1 from 12/1) It was a remarkably turbulent week in the Champion Hurdle market. Constitution Hill had been a general 7/4 favourite to regain the crown he was unable to defend last season, but drifted after a sluggish gallop at Newbury on Tuesday and was pushed out further to 5/1 on Friday after Nicky Henderson revealed he was lame and would be unlikely to run in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle. The market received a further shake up on Saturday when last season's Champion Hurdle winner State Man, a ten-time Grade 1 winner, suffered only his second defeat when completing for Willie Mullins. He was by no means disgraced behind the race-fit Brighterdaysahead but was pushed out to retain his crown at Cheltenham. Brighterdaysahead would probably be shorter than 8/1 for the Champion Hurdle - and indeed is with many firms - had Gordon Elliott not stated afterwards that the Mares' Hurdle "looks like it's made for her". Sir Gino, a stablemate of Constitution Hill, shortened for the Champion Hurdle after Nicky Henderson revealed he would be running in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle on Saturday rather than making his chasing debut this week. Lossiemouth, a non-runner in the Morgiana Hurdle on account of a stone bruise, heads the Champion Hurdle betting at 5/2. Arkle Ballyburn (2/1 from 5/2) Last season's leading novice hurdler Ballyburn made an assured start over fences at Punchestown on Sunday and was trimmed for the Arkle as a consequence. Ballyburn, returning in the same 19-furlong beginners' chase that subsequent Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior won last season, travelled strongly, jumped accurately and readily drew clear to win by 13 lengths, leaving the impression that a drop back to two miles wouldn't inconvenience him. Another boost to Ballyburn's Arkle claims was the news that Sir Gino would be contesting the Fighting Fifth, raising the possibility that last season's leading juvenile hurdler won't be entering the novice chase division this season.

Champion Bumper Kalypso'chance (10/1 first show) It's very early days in the bumper division but Kalypso'chance looked like a smart prospect when bolting up on his debut under Rules at Punchestown on Sunday and has been introduced at the head of the betting for the Champion Bumper. Kalypso'chance, a winner on his only start in a British point, was well backed on his first outing for Gordon Elliott and justified that support by pulling 15 lengths clear. He's a top price of 10/1 for the Champion Bumper, though is as short as 6/1.