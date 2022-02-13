James's Gate made a big impression at Punchestown on Sunday, forcing Paddy Power to cut his Weatherbys Champion Bumper odds to 12/1 from 33/1.

Trainer Willie Mullins already has short-priced Champion Bumper favourite in wildly impressive Leopardstown scorer Facile Vega, along with other leading contenders Redemption Day and Mercurey. James's Gate (2/5 favourite) had no previous racecourse experience but laid down a taking market by slamming his rivals in the Hollywoodbets Money Back 2nd To SP Favourite (Pro/Am) Flat Race under the trainer's son and Sporting Life ambassador Patrick Mullins. Always in front rank, the five-year-old travelled strongly and, seemingly under a tight rein, motored to an eight-length victory over 14/1 chance Secret Artist, with Any Road (20/1) back in third.

