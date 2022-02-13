James's Gate made a big impression at Punchestown on Sunday, forcing Paddy Power to cut his Weatherbys Champion Bumper odds to 12/1 from 33/1.
Trainer Willie Mullins already has short-priced Champion Bumper favourite in wildly impressive Leopardstown scorer Facile Vega, along with other leading contenders Redemption Day and Mercurey.
James's Gate (2/5 favourite) had no previous racecourse experience but laid down a taking market by slamming his rivals in the Hollywoodbets Money Back 2nd To SP Favourite (Pro/Am) Flat Race under the trainer's son and Sporting Life ambassador Patrick Mullins.
Always in front rank, the five-year-old travelled strongly and, seemingly under a tight rein, motored to an eight-length victory over 14/1 chance Secret Artist, with Any Road (20/1) back in third.
Sky Bet were also impressed and introduced the winner at 12/1 in their NRNB antepost market for Cheltenham.
“He’s a tremendous addition to (owner) Sean and Bernardine Mulryan’s group of horses,” said Mullins.
“He was bought from Pat Doyle, on his recommendation, and I’m very pleased for him as well. He looks as good as Pat thinks he is.
“I’d imagine he’ll go for the Cheltenham bumper and we’ll look forward to coming back here as well for the Festival bumper."
