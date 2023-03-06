However, if Snowden, who admits he is in a tricky position, opts to run the Sinndar gelding in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and he finishes in the top four it would keep his dream alive of a potential first outing in the world’s most famous jumps race next month.

Should Snowden decide to take in the Ryanair Chase with the seven year old it would rule him out of an appearance in the Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 15, which he is yet to qualify for having not finished in the first four over a distance of at least three miles.

The Lambourn trainer is weighing up whether to let this season’s Paddy Power Gold Cup winner, who fell last time out at Doncaster, take his chance in the two and a half mile Grade One on St Patrick’s Thursday or the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup 24 hours later.

However, he insists a decision over which race he will contest at the Cheltenham Festival will not be made until the last moment.

Snowden said: “Ga Law is obviously in the Ryanair and Gold Cup. If he is going to be a progressive horse in Graded races next season then this is the year to have a crack at the Grand National.

“But he fell at the last on his most recent start at Doncaster, and even though the handicapper suggested he showed improved form over three miles he is not qualified for the Grand National as he has not finished in the first four over three miles.

“The sensible route is to go to the Ryanair and forget about the Grand National. The Gold Cup is a seriously competitive race and we would have to run our heart to finish fourth and if we did it is only four weeks then until the Grand National.

“I think we confirm for the Ryanair and we confirm for the Gold Cup and we sit and wait until declarations and see what it all looks like and make a decision at the time. We have got ourselves into a tricky position, but a lovely position."

If an outing in the Ryanair Chase materialises for Ga Law it could see him take in a trip to Sandown afterwards on the final day of the 2022/23 National Hunt season.

He added: “If we went for the Ryanair you could then have a look at one of the Grade One races at Aintree or the Grade Two Oaksey Chase at Sandown Park on the last day of the season.

“We don’t need to decide yet. We have the money in the bank from the Paddy Power and we can pay for the confirmation stage at Cheltenham and see what it looks like. We have come this far so let’s kick the can down the road a little bit further."