Cheltenham Festival handicaps review | Results and reports for day one

Padraig Roche delivered owner JP McManus with the ultimate birthday present at his favourite meeting after Saratoga turned in a career-best display to land the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

A half-brother to the yard’s 2022 winner Brazil, the son of Camelot successfully followed in his hoofprints to ensure McManus enjoyed a 75th birthday to remember. Always travelling well in the hands of Mark Walsh, the easy-to-back 10/1 chance came swinging into contention after the second last to join last time out Wetherby scorer Klycot on the run down to the last. However, after meeting the final flight on a good stride the former Aidan O’Brien-trained four-year-old quickly scampered away up the run in to defeat the running on Winston Junior, who didn’t have the clearest of passages through the field, by two and a quarter lengths. Roche said: “He travelled well and jumped well and Mark said he stayed well. They went a good gallop which helped so it was great. “He ran well the last day against a good mare and we thought he would improve and he did. He is a half-brother to Brazil as well, who we won the race before with. "After Christmas we thought he might have a chance in this race so we have had it in mind for a while. “Getting the horses is half of the battle. I’m delighted that Frank Berry (racing manager to JP McManus) and JP agreed to buy him and we were delighted to have him. “He has been a very straightforward horse to deal with. We wouldn’t have fifteen jumpers. We would have twelve or thirteen jumpers and five or six Flat horses and that would be it so this is great. “Today mattered and we will find out if he is a better handicapper further down the road.”

As for McManus, who was celebrating his 85th Cheltenham Festival winner, he was pleased to see conditions turn in the favour of Saratoga, who finished second at Naas last time out in a race that has produced four of the last seven winners of £80,000 Premier Handicap. McManus said: “I met Michael O’Leary today, who wished me a happy birthday, and he said only the good die young! “Every winner at Cheltenham is very special. I go back a long time with Padraig’s father Christy and I won this race a few years ago with Brazil. “They were praying that the ground would be fast as he bounces off it so they were worried it might have been a bit too soft a couple of weeks ago, but every day it was drying out they were much happier for this horse!" Johnnywho leads home McManus one-two in Ultima Richie McLernon rolled back the years to ensure his one ride at the Festival was a triumphant one after steering Johnnywho to glory in the Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase. Having finished second in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase 12 months ago the Jonjo and AJ O’Neill-trained nine-year-old gained compensation to give McLernon his first winner at the meeting since 2014.

Buried amongst rivals for much of the race the 18/1 chance, who was sporting first time cheekpieces following a wind operation, always looked to be going well in the hands of McLernon provided he could find the gaps at the right time. Turning for home it looked like early leader Quebecois had plenty of his rivals in trouble turning in to face up to the final two fences with most of those in behind coming under some kind of drive. However, it looked like Search For Glory had come to pick his pocket on the run to the last before unseating James Smith a few strides after the fence leaving Quebecois to fend off the late rally of JP McManus-owned pair of Johnnywho and Jagwar. But try as he might to make every yard of the running it was not to be with Johnnywho, under a determined McLernon, who won the race aboard Alfie Sherrin in 2012 and Holywell in 2014, forcing his way past before defeating Jawar by half a length. AJ O’Neill, joint-trainer, said: “It is fantastic to get my first Cheltenham Festival winner since joining dad on the licence and Richie gave him an unbelievable ride. "He has threatened to land a big one a couple of times and it is great to do it here. “It was absolutely fantastic as it was great to come back here after going so close in the Kim Muir last year and go one better. He had the headgear on and he seemed to be much more happy as well. “Richie got a great tune out of him and he jumped like a stag. He had him in the right place throughout and it was great to get it done. “I say Richie was always going to make space so there was always going to be a bit of room if Richie was there if he had the horse underneath him, and thankfully he had that. “To be honest I was just hoping we could keep our nose in front when Jagwar was charging, and luckily we were able to do so. It was fantastic to do that. “Richie gave him a fantastic ride so it was great to see it all work out. This was his only entry as he was too high for the Kim Muir so thankfully it all worked out.” 'One bullet' McLernon said: “It was a long time since Holywell won and these winners are hard to get. I was quite young when I won them before and they are hard to get. When you get them you appreciate them. You come back every year hoping. I only had one bullet to fire this week and luckily we hit the target. I’m delighted. “To be fair Jonjo (O’Neill, junior) rides him all the time and the team at home have done a super job. I’m just lucky to be on him today. "Jonjo had Iroko and I’m just thrilled that JP’s team put me on him, and the O’Neill team as well as they have been long time supporters of me. It has paid dividends. “He was quite calm to the start and I said to the lad leading him up I hope he picks up a bit more in the race. His jumping was very good and the ground was dry enough, and it took him a little while to warm up. But to be fair we went a nice gallop. “He was very unlucky last year as the race panned out too well in front of him. He got there and missed the last a little bit whereas today he had something to aim at the last and that helped him.”