Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Gordon Elliott with Delta Work
Gordon Elliott with Delta Work

Cheltenham Festival: Gordon Elliott's star horses

By Sporting Life
17:14 · WED March 06, 2024

We highlight five of Gordon Elliott's stable stars heading to the Cheltenham Festival.

Gordon Elliott is the only trainer in the last decade other than Willie Mullins who has won the leading Cheltenham Festival trainer award.

Elliott won the gong in 2017 and 2018, and in 2018 his total of eight winners equalled the record at the time.

Found A Fifty (Arkle, Tuesday March 12)

Found A Fifty has the measure of Facile Vega

Found A Fifty wasn't as good as most of his Arkle rivals over hurdles but he has shown much-improved form over fences and has had an excellent season, winning two of his four starts and finishing runner-up on the other two occasions. He won in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown over Christmas and was only narrowly denied in the Irish Arkle back at that track last month, so he is a key player on form.

Irish Point (Champion Hurdle, Tuesday March 12)

Irish Point skips over the final flight

Irish Point was an impressive winner in a Grade 1 over three miles at Leopardstown over Christmas but he now looks set to take a big drop in trip and contest the Champion Hurdle over two miles. The Champion Hurdle is certainly much weaker without Constitution Hill and Irish Point does have some very smart form at around two miles, but he is likely to lack the pace of State Man and will probably have to settle for minor honours.

Delta Work (Cross Country Chase, Wednesday March 13)

Delta Work - fancied to land the National

Delta Work won the Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle in 2018 and has won the last two editions of the Cross Country Chase so he is bidding for a fourth Cheltenham Festival success. He was well beaten on his prep run over hurdles at Navan last time but it was a similar story last year before he won at the Festival. Expect him to take a big step forward on his latest effort back around this unique course that clearly suits him.

Teahupoo (Stayers' Hurdle, Thursday March 14)

Teahupoo wins under Jack Kennedy

Teahupoo was a close-up third in last year's Stayers' Hurdle and has strong claims of going two places better this time around. He's only been seen once this season but looked better than ever when winning the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December. He has an excellent record when fresh so has been saved for this race and any rain will increase his chance as he goes especially well in the mud.

Brighterdaysahead (Mares' Novices' Hurdle, Thursday March 14)

Brighterdaysahead on her way to an impressive success

Brighterdaysahead won both starts in bumpers last season and has won all three outings over hurdles this term. She has looked like an excellent prospect throughout her career and arrives at Cheltenham on the back of an impressive 12-length win at Navan last month. She has not shown everything she has to offer and is a hugely exciting mare.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo