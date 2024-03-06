We highlight five of Gordon Elliott's stable stars heading to the Cheltenham Festival.

Gordon Elliott is the only trainer in the last decade other than Willie Mullins who has won the leading Cheltenham Festival trainer award. Elliott won the gong in 2017 and 2018, and in 2018 his total of eight winners equalled the record at the time.

Found A Fifty (Arkle, Tuesday March 12)

Found A Fifty wasn't as good as most of his Arkle rivals over hurdles but he has shown much-improved form over fences and has had an excellent season, winning two of his four starts and finishing runner-up on the other two occasions. He won in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown over Christmas and was only narrowly denied in the Irish Arkle back at that track last month, so he is a key player on form.

Irish Point (Champion Hurdle, Tuesday March 12)

Irish Point was an impressive winner in a Grade 1 over three miles at Leopardstown over Christmas but he now looks set to take a big drop in trip and contest the Champion Hurdle over two miles. The Champion Hurdle is certainly much weaker without Constitution Hill and Irish Point does have some very smart form at around two miles, but he is likely to lack the pace of State Man and will probably have to settle for minor honours.

Delta Work (Cross Country Chase, Wednesday March 13)

Delta Work won the Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle in 2018 and has won the last two editions of the Cross Country Chase so he is bidding for a fourth Cheltenham Festival success. He was well beaten on his prep run over hurdles at Navan last time but it was a similar story last year before he won at the Festival. Expect him to take a big step forward on his latest effort back around this unique course that clearly suits him.

Teahupoo (Stayers' Hurdle, Thursday March 14)

Teahupoo was a close-up third in last year's Stayers' Hurdle and has strong claims of going two places better this time around. He's only been seen once this season but looked better than ever when winning the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December. He has an excellent record when fresh so has been saved for this race and any rain will increase his chance as he goes especially well in the mud.

Brighterdaysahead (Mares' Novices' Hurdle, Thursday March 14)

Brighterdaysahead won both starts in bumpers last season and has won all three outings over hurdles this term. She has looked like an excellent prospect throughout her career and arrives at Cheltenham on the back of an impressive 12-length win at Navan last month. She has not shown everything she has to offer and is a hugely exciting mare.