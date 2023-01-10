The initial entries are out for the Champion Hurdle, Mares' Hurdle and Stayers' Hurdle with Nicky Henderson and Willie Mullins dominating the headlines.
Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill heads 17 entries for the Unibet Champion Hurdle on the first day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.
The Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle winner is 1/3 with Sky Bet for the day one feature after graduating out of novice company with distinction this season.
State Man, reigning champion Honeysuckle and Vauban head the list of opposition that could take him on.
Entries:
Bob Olinger
Constitution Hill
First Street
I Like To Move It
Jason The Militant
Knappers Hill
Not So Sleepy
Pied Piper
Sharjah
Sir Gerhard
State Man
Vauban
Zanahiyr
Echoes In Rain
Epatante
Honeysuckle
Love Envoi
Henderson's Marie's Rock is amongst 24 entries for the Mares' Hurdle but stablemate Epatante isn't - because of the trainer's error.
Former Champion Hurdler Epatante is second favourite to her stablemate for the race but was left out by mistake when the entries came out on Tuesday.
Henderson says Epatante is very much still in the reckoning for the race and that she could be supplemented on March 8 for a fee of £4,599, although she still does have the option of the Champion Hurdle, as well.
Entries:
Ailie Rose
Anna Bunina
Bop Bop Bobbin
Braganza
Brandy Love
Echoes In Rain
Gauloise
Get A Tonic
Holly Hartingo
Honeysuckle
Indefatigable
Lady Adare
Love Envoi
Marada
Marie's Rock
Midnight Ginger
Molly Ollys Wishes
Queens Brook
Royale Margaux
Santa Rossa
Shewearsitwell
Skyace
Telmesomethinggirl
West Balboa
Irish-trained horses dominate the Stayers' Hurdle picture with Flooring Porter, Home By The Lee, Klassical Dream and Blazing Khal heading the antepost betting.
Interesting entries from Willie Mullins' in the form of Sir Gerhard, Chacun Pour Soi and Monkfish stand out while former winner Paisley Park heads the British team.
Entries:
Ashdale Bob
Asterion Forlonge
Beacon Edge
Blazing Khal
Botox Has
Buzz
Chacun Pour Soi
Dashel Drasher
Flooring Porter
Gelino Bello
Goshen
Haut En Couleurs
Hewick
Home By The Lee
Klassical Dream
Langer Dan
Monkfish
Paisley Park
Saint Sam
Sams Profile
Sharjah
Sire du Berlais
Sir Gerhard
Summerville Boy
Teahupoo
Zanahiyr
