The initial entries are out for the Champion Hurdle, Mares' Hurdle and Stayers' Hurdle with Nicky Henderson and Willie Mullins dominating the headlines.

Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y , Tuesday March 14 Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill heads 17 entries for the Unibet Champion Hurdle on the first day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival. The Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle winner is 1/3 with Sky Bet for the day one feature after graduating out of novice company with distinction this season. State Man, reigning champion Honeysuckle and Vauban head the list of opposition that could take him on. Entries: Bob Olinger

Constitution Hill

First Street

I Like To Move It

Jason The Militant

Knappers Hill

Not So Sleepy

Pied Piper

Sharjah

Sir Gerhard

State Man

Vauban

Zanahiyr

Echoes In Rain

Epatante

Honeysuckle

Love Envoi

Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y, Tuesday March 14 Henderson's Marie's Rock is amongst 24 entries for the Mares' Hurdle but stablemate Epatante isn't - because of the trainer's error. Former Champion Hurdler Epatante is second favourite to her stablemate for the race but was left out by mistake when the entries came out on Tuesday. Henderson says Epatante is very much still in the reckoning for the race and that she could be supplemented on March 8 for a fee of £4,599, although she still does have the option of the Champion Hurdle, as well. Entries: Ailie Rose

Anna Bunina

Bop Bop Bobbin

Braganza

Brandy Love

Echoes In Rain

Gauloise

Get A Tonic

Holly Hartingo

Honeysuckle

Indefatigable

Lady Adare

Love Envoi

Marada

Marie's Rock

Midnight Ginger

Molly Ollys Wishes

Queens Brook

Royale Margaux

Santa Rossa

Shewearsitwell

Skyace

Telmesomethinggirl

West Balboa