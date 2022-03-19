'The most exciting hurdling prospect for many a year'. Check out Timeform's report on Constitution Hill's Sky Bet Supreme win.

With the Covid pandemic having been shifted from the headlines by a shockingly brutal war, an event recognised in the title of the NH Chase, something like normality returned to the Cheltenham Festival, though there was nothing normal about the performance of Constitution Hill. He produced a stunning effort that looks as good at this stage as any by a novice hurdler in Timeform's experience, his initial rating ahead of those given to both the ill-fated Golden Cygnet in this race in 1978 and Alderbrook in winning the 1995 Champion Hurdle as a novice, that view of the form backed up by both the time and the closing sectional, this race quicker at all stages than the much more steadily-run Champion Hurdle, this strongly run, with 2 high-quality novices giving the winner a lead, nothing else in the second successive single-figure field for this race ever involved, the winner's turn of foot off the final bend electric, his performance that of a future Champion Hurdle winner for sure; with a record first-day crowd after last season's ghostly staging behind closed doors, the Cheltenham roar returned, and so too did false starts, 3 on the afternoon, though the one here having less impact than the later ones, the riders here and in the Ultima found not to be in breach of the guidelines, though, due to Covid restrictions still in place in the weighing room, there wasn't a socially-distanced naughty step big enough for the riders who were involved in the Fred Winter false start and the matter was referred to the BHA headquarters.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Festival Review

CONSTITUTION HILL produced what, on initial assessment, looks the best performance by a novice hurdler in Timeform's long experience, albeit in a strongly-run race set up for an exceptional horse to run to a very high figure, able to sit comfortably behind the gallop and finding a fine turn of foot away from the mud, strong at the finish too; tracked pace, travelled strongly, loomed up 2 out, led soon after, quickened clear, kept on well run-in, impressive; on paper this performance would have been good enough to have won the Champion Hurdle later on the card and he poses a very real threat to Honeysuckle, a meeting between the pair potentially happening as soon as Punchestown, it going almost without saying that he is the most exciting hurdling prospect for many a year. JONBON (FR) lost his unbeaten record, though he emerged with plenty of credit against one out of the ordinary, their paths surely now likely to diverge, with the 2023 Arkle surely the long-term plan, everything about him suggesting a better chaser than even the smart horse he is over hurdles; close up, travelled well, led 3 out, shaken up soon after, headed soon after 2 out, no match for winner. KILCRUIT (IRE) runner-up in last season's Champion Bumper, ran creditably on his first attempt in graded company over hurdles, kept to 2m, though without ever really looking likely to get involved, his performance suggesting another try over further might be worth a go; waited with, mistake first, effort before 3 out, stayed on straight, never on terms; he has the physique to make a chaser. BRING ON THE NIGHT the one ex-Flat performer in the field, lacked the experience needed to make any sort of impact in this, less than 3 weeks after his hurdling debut, in a tongue strap this time; in rear, not always fluent, shaken up before fifth, plugged on straight, never a threat; he isn't an imposing sort, certainly not judged against the pick of these jumping-breds, but he remains capable of better in calmer waters.

Constitution Hill is out on his own in the Sky Bet Supreme