Cheltenham Festival 2025: View from the Sky Bet trader

It has been a busy enough week on the trading floor Cheltenham-wise with Trials Day taking place on Saturday. On the card, Jagwar was an impressive winner of Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase, a race which tends to have a big influence come March.

He’s 5/1 from 9/1 Non Runner No Bet for the novices' handicap chase at the Festival on the back of that, while East India Dock is 5/2 from 5/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle after winning easily in the trial for that race.

On January 17 Sky Bet went NRNB on all races at the Cheltenham Festival. Since then, there have been plenty of market moves of note.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Now Is The Hour has been very well supported at all prices down from 20/1 first show into current 3/1 favourite for the National Hunt Novices' Chase. The bulk of this move came on the back of an eye-catching run in what looked an above-average beginners' chase at Navan. The Irish handicapper has since increased his chase rating to 135 from 125, which should get him into the race comfortably once assessed by the British equivalent.

Stencil (Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle) is another that has been very well backed since the NRNB markets went live.

He was 14/1 on release, but is into 6/1 favourite after being well supported prior to and since an admirable effort behind East India Dock on Saturday. His rating has yet to be confirmed by the British handicapper, however, so his supporters will be hoping the assessor gives him a favourable mark with March in mind.

It has been one-way traffic for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase since Sunday, with Bioluminescence into 4/1 from 11/2 NRNB after an excellent run in the Grade 3 at Naas behind Dancing City.

She had to concede a penalty (8lb wrong at the weights) to that one after winning a Grade 2 on her chase debut in December and ran an excellent race. Connections won the Mares' Chase last year with a similar enough staying type in Limerick Lace and punters have latched onto this one too. Ground with some ease in would be a help.