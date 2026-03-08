Cheltenham Dark Horses: Mark Howard nominates five to follow at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival

EL CAIROS – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

El Cairos won his sole Irish point for Jim O’Neill before being snapped up for €200,000 in May 2024. Bought on behalf of the now retired owner/jockey David Maxwell, the No Risk At All gelding joined Gary Moore.

A smart bumper performer last term, he displayed a devastating turn of foot to win on his Rules debut at Newbury (Good) in November 2024 hitting a top speed of 37.84mph. Fifth in the Festival bumper last March, he should have regained the winning thread at the Punchestown Festival when hanging across the track in the latter stages (a length and a half behind Baron Noir).

The six year old was sold as part of the David Maxwell dispersal sale in October for a hefty £410,000. Under the tutelage of Gordon Elliott, he was set to make a sparkling winning hurdles debut at Leopardstown (2m : Yielding) over the Festive period only to sprawl on landing after the last and part company with Jack Kennedy.

Returning from an absence of 239 days and contesting a 22 runner maiden hurdle, he made smooth headway after the penultimate flight before quickening to lead approaching the last – hitting a top speed of 36.11mph and covering the second last furlong in 12.65 seconds.

The winning time was over three seconds quicker than the other maiden hurdle won by subsequent Grade 1 runner-up Ballyfad. Gaining compensation at Thurles (2m : Heavy) the following month, he once again had a disagreement with the last flight before strolling effortlessly clear to score by a hard held three lengths from Roc Dino (rated 131 in GB).

The RaceIq data, once again, made for interesting reading with the Cullentra runner clocking a top speed of 37.51mph in heavy ground and covering the penultimate furlong in 12.23 seconds. A youngster blessed with tremendous speed, drying conditions will be ideal and the race set up looks tailormade for this expensive ex-pointer.