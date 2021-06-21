Cheltenham Festival: Could it be five days in 2023?

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail both ran stories on Monday morning around the possibility with Jockey Club Racecourses looking at all options to them.

The group, like all those who run racecourses, have taken a major financial hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The possibility of extending Cheltenham by a day has been discussed in detail before and while it has been ruled out for 2022, it could happen 12 months later.

A statement from JCR to the Daily Telegraph said: “The last time this was discussed in earnest in public, some key stakeholders in our sport expressed their desire for a fifth day.

“We always explore every option to improve the Festival and support British racing, but we have made no decision to extend the length.”

It is understood that the Gold Cup would remain on the Friday and only two new contests would need to be found if six races - rather than the current seven - were staged on each day.

One of those is likely to be a novice handicap chase after the race was removed this year to make way for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase.