Cheltenham conditions to ease as Storm Eowyn rolls in ahead of Festival Trials Day

Cheltenham are likely to miss the worst of the weather as Storm Eowyn strikes on Friday ahead of Festival Trials Day on Saturday.

The card is the final meeting at the track before the Festival and features seven races, including five at Grade Two level. The Betfair Cotswold Chase and the Unibet Hurdle are among them, the latter race set to feature star hurdler Constitution Hill. The weather could be challenging, however, with Storm Eowyn set to roll in over Britain and bring with it incredibly strong winds and in some places a Met Office red weather warning. Friday is forecast to see the worst of the weather and Cheltenham only has a yellow warning, meaning conditions should be more settled when the meeting gets underway.