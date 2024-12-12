Cheltenham Christmas meeting preview: Views from connections

Paul Nicholls believes Caldwell Potter is “ready for the next step up the ladder” as he prepares for Friday’s SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

The lightly-raced six-year-old will try an extended two and a half miles for the first time following a brilliant debut for the Ditcheat handler earlier this month.

The grey went off as 2/11 favourite on his chasing bow at Carlisle and despite jumping left throughout the two-mile contest, he made all to secure a winning start for Nicholls by five lengths.

He leads the market once again in the five-runner race at Prestbury Park, which could lay down a marker for future targets at the Festival in March if successful on his second appearance over fences.

“He made a perfect debut for us from the front at Carlisle, jumping well, if a tad left-handed, before stretching clear on the run-in,” Nicholls told Betfair.

“This race is a bit of an afterthought, but there aren’t many options for horses like him so it looks an ideal chance to give him experience over fences round Cheltenham. He has been ticking over nicely at home and is ready for the next step up the ladder.”

Caldwell Potter landed the Grade One Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown last December when under the guidance of Gordon Elliott, before being sold in February for €740,000 at Tattersalls Ireland – a record for a jumps horse at a public auction – to the co-owning group of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason, John Hales and Peter Done.

The gelding has got his high-profile co-owner “dreaming” of success after his victory at Carlisle, despite Ferguson admitting the price of his record purchase had made him nervous.

“Caldwell Potter is the one that really took my breath away,” he told Sky Sports Racing.

“He was up for sale in Ireland and John said we may have to go to €600,000 and at that point I fainted! He then phoned me and said it has gone to 700,000. He said do you want to stay in and I said well you have taken us this far. He then went for €740,000.

“Gordon Elliott was very kind and wrote a nice letter as he was desperate to keep him and had tried hard going round all the sources he has (to try to keep the horse). Fortunately, we got him and he won his first race for us. He looked classy at Carlisle and really took to his fences. I’m hopeful and he has really got me dreaming – at that price he better!”

An obvious danger to Caldwell Potter is Jango Baie, who will be looking to get his nose in front on his chasing debut for Nicky Henderson after winning twice, including at Grade One level, and registering three successive runner-up finishes over hurdles last season.

Henderson told Unibet: “He was due to run at Aintree last week, but that was abandoned, so we find ourselves here and I must admit he does appear to face quite a tall order with the likes of Caldwell Potter among the opposition.

"He’s schooled well, however, is a point-to-point winner and two-and-a-half around a course like this should suit.”

Springwell Bay has to give upwards of 3lb to his rivals for Jonjo and AJ O’Neill, while Harry Skelton is aboard Deafening Silence for brother Dan and Laura Morgan’s Ballymackie completes the line-up for the class two contest.

