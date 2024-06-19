Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Herecomesthebear - 14:50 Hamilton

Smart Stat: £48.98 - Hugo Palmer's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Herecomesthebear is bred for more longer trips, and wasn't fancied in the betting when making his debut in the Lily Agnes at Chester last month, but he had a wide draw to deal with, and the fact he was starting off in that race also suggests he had been showing plenty at home. He took a strong hold and was never on terms, but that experience won't be lost on him, and he should relish this step up in trip in what doesn't look the strongest race of its type.

Jazz Scene - 16:10 Hamilton

Smart Stat: 21% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with handicap debutants

Jazz Scene is from a good family that the owners know well, but he was held back by inexperience on his debut, and fared no better despite being much shorter in the betting at Salisbury last month. He fared a little better at Catterick last time, and he is now qualified for handicaps, so much better is expected representing a yard that does so well with such types. The step up to a mile will also suit and he's bred to be much better than an opening mark of 62.

Fortnum - 19:50 Nottingham

Smart Stat: 18% - George Boughey's strike rate with handicap debutants

Fortnum was found wanting for know-how on his debut over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton in January, and he hasn't looked suited by being dropped to shorter trips on his last three starts, for all he has hinted that he has ability. He represents a yard who are building a good reputation with handicap debutants, though, and it would be no surprise were an opening mark of 60 to underestimate him now moving up in trip.