Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
11:56 · WED June 12, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Rinnovati - 14:00 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: 24% - Hollie Doyle's strike rate at Yarmouth

Hollie Doyle tends to operate at a strike rate around the 15% mark but that increases to an impressive 24% at Yarmouth, the turf course where she has ridden most winners in the last five years. Doyle has four rides at Yarmouth this afternoon, starting with Rinnovati in the opening seven-furlong handicap. Rinnovati has been in good order since going handicapping this season, finishing placed on all three starts, and she remains fairly treated.

Amalfi Bay - 16:43 Fontwell

Smart Stat: 31% - Anthony Honeyball's strike rate at Fontwell since the start of the 2020/21 season

Anthony Honeyball boasts an excellent 31% strike rate at Fontwell in the last five seasons - compared to a record around the 18% mark elsewhere - and he will be bidding to enhance that this afternoon. One of his best chances is in the penultimate handicap hurdle with Amalfi Bay who kept on well when runner-up at Stratford last month and may be sharper following that first outing in ten weeks.

Eighth Avenue - 18:10 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - Simon and Ed Crisford's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2020 season

The Crisfords' 23% strike rate at Kempton compares well to their overall record around the 20% mark and they have a few interesting runners this evening, including Eighth Avenue in the seven-furlong fillies' maiden. Eighth Avenue, a 240,000 guineas purchase, has speed in her pedigree being by Starspangledbanner out of a half-sister to Queen Mary winner Ceiling Kitty, so it would be little surprise to see her prove sharpest here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

