Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Rinnovati - 14:00 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: 24% - Hollie Doyle's strike rate at Yarmouth

Hollie Doyle tends to operate at a strike rate around the 15% mark but that increases to an impressive 24% at Yarmouth, the turf course where she has ridden most winners in the last five years. Doyle has four rides at Yarmouth this afternoon, starting with Rinnovati in the opening seven-furlong handicap. Rinnovati has been in good order since going handicapping this season, finishing placed on all three starts, and she remains fairly treated.

Amalfi Bay - 16:43 Fontwell

Smart Stat: 31% - Anthony Honeyball's strike rate at Fontwell since the start of the 2020/21 season

Anthony Honeyball boasts an excellent 31% strike rate at Fontwell in the last five seasons - compared to a record around the 18% mark elsewhere - and he will be bidding to enhance that this afternoon. One of his best chances is in the penultimate handicap hurdle with Amalfi Bay who kept on well when runner-up at Stratford last month and may be sharper following that first outing in ten weeks.

Eighth Avenue - 18:10 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - Simon and Ed Crisford's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2020 season

The Crisfords' 23% strike rate at Kempton compares well to their overall record around the 20% mark and they have a few interesting runners this evening, including Eighth Avenue in the seven-furlong fillies' maiden. Eighth Avenue, a 240,000 guineas purchase, has speed in her pedigree being by Starspangledbanner out of a half-sister to Queen Mary winner Ceiling Kitty, so it would be little surprise to see her prove sharpest here.