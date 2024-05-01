Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Maljoom – 13:40 Ascot

Smart Stat: £18.48 - William Haggas's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Smart Stat: 21% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Smart Stat: 23% - William Haggas's strike rate in early season

A trio of Smart Stats support the claims of Maljoom in this competitive listed contest, with William Haggas doing well with horses running after a break perhaps the most notable. Maljoom has a touch of class, this very smart performer having won the Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen (German 2000 Guineas) at Cologne in 2022 before looking unlucky when ¼-length fourth to Coroebus in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot on his final start that season. He shaped as if needing the run when fifth to Mutasaabeq in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket on his only outing in 2023 but has a much shorter absence to overcome here and a big run is expected.

Francisco’s Piece – 14:40 Pontefract

Smart Stat: £26.75 - Adrian Keatley's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

The market suggests that Invincible Annice – who is from the family of Muhaarar – has been pleasing in her work at home, but Francisco's Piece is a half-brother to several (four) winners himself, including useful winner up to 6f Windstormblack (by Brazen Beau) and 1m winner Azahara Palace (by Adaay). His dam was a 5f winner so there is plenty of pace there and this 58,000 guineas purchase is fancied to further improve his trainer’s profitable record with debutants.

Marie Ellen – 16:25 Pontefract

Smart Stat: £27.17 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Marco Botti has only had seven runners at the track over the last five seasons and the in-form Newmarket handler sends Marie Ellen a fair distance today for his northern-based owners. Though still a maiden, she is a half-sister to several winners, including 7f winner Rainbow Fire and 5f/6f winner Dhahmaan (both useful and by Kodiac), and her best run last season came under similar conditions at Leicester. She could get an easy lead here and better is expected than when mid-field at Windsor on her reappearance last month.