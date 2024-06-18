Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Alyanaabi – 16:25 Royal Ascot

Smart Stat: £21.54 - Owen Burrows's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

All eyes are on the rematch between Notable Speech and Rosallion but Alyanaabi looks to be going under the radar somewhat, especially given his trainer’s good record when running just one horse at a meeting. Alyanaabi, who is from the family of Mawatheeq and Ghanaati, landed the Somerville Tattersall Stakes at Newmarket and was also second there in the Dewhurst Stakes (3½ lengths behind City of Troy) last season. He didn’t sparkle when 4¾ lengths fifth to Notable Speech in the 2000 Guineas on reappearance but wasn’t disgraced, and with experience of the track and a good record on fast ground on his side, a big run is expected.

Diddy Man – 16:50 Catterick

Smart Stat: £42.29 - Harriet Bethell's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Smart Stat: 24% - Harriet Bethell's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Ed Bethell’s Sea The Dream dominates the betting but there are a couple of interesting stats surrounding Harriet Bethell’s Diddy Man. Again, the yard does well when just sending one horse to a meeting, but it’s the fact that it also has a 24% strike-rate with horses running over this intermediate distance that offers encouragement. Diddy Man made all to win on his first two starts for the yard (after leaving Tom Dascombe) and stumbled leaving the stalls when disappointing at York last time. This looks an easier race, and there doesn’t look to be an abundance of pace in the field, so he should be able to get across from his wide draw.

Houndsworth – 18:05 Beverley

Smart Stat: £60.99 - Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

You wouldn’t normally associate Richard Newland with precocious two-year-olds on Royal Ascot week, but the shrewd handler sends Houndsworth north to Beverley this evening and it looks significant that he is sending a horse such a long way (with no others in the horsebox). Houndsworth cost 48,000gns as a yearling and though his dam was a strong stayer (1¼m-1½m winner who stayed 14.5f, half-sister to very smart winner up to 1m Here Comes When), his sire Kameko himself won at a testing course on debut and has made a good start at stud. The yard had a winning two-year-old newcomer last month and with Jason Watson booked, can repeat the dose.