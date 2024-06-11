Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

By Timeform
11:38 · TUE June 11, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Style King - 14:00 Salisbury

Smart Stat: 30% - James Doyle's strike rate when riding one runner at a Flat meeting

James Doyle tends to operate at a strike rate around the 19% mark but that increases to 30% when having only one ride on a card and he heads to Salisbury today to partner the newcomer Style King in the opener. Style King makes some appeal on paper being out of a winning mare who is herself out of Group 2 winner Pongee, and he's in good hands with Roger Varian.

Dusautior - 14:15 Southwell

Smart Stat: 22% - Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero's strike rate in summer

Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero's strike rate of 22% in summer compares well to their overall record around the 18% mark, and they will be hoping to enhance it with Dusautior who has done well since being upped in trip and sent handicapping over fences. Dusautior was an encouraging third on his reappearance at Huntingdon and he built on that to score at Bangor last time, showing plenty of guts to prevail. He remains fairly treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights.

Regal Envoy - 17:42 Salisbury

Smart Stat: 23% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at Salisbury

Oisin Murphy boasts a 23% strike rate at Salisbury - an improvement on his overall record around 19% - and he has a strong book of rides this afternoon, including Regal Envoy in the concluding six-furlong handicap. Regal Envoy failed to fire on his first couple of starts this year but he returned to form at Lingfield ten days ago, keeping on well to lead close home and win by a neck. The booking of Murphy here is a positive and a 2 lb rise in the weights shouldn't prevent another bold bid.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

