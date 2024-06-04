Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

By Timeform
11:53 · TUE June 04, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Forest Gate - 15:33 Leicester

Smart Stat: £13.74 - Eve Johnson Houghton's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Eve Johnson Houghton posts a level-stake profit with debutants which shows her runners are usually fit enough and clued-up enough to do themselves justice at the first attempt. At Leicester this afternoon she introduces Forest Gate who is a half-brother to the smart Jimi Hendrix and out of listed winner Planchart.

Mostly Sunny - 16:50 Southwell

Smart Stat: 25% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at Southwell

Harry Skelton boasts an impressive 25% strike rate at Southwell - an improvement on his overall record around 22% - and he will be hoping to enhance it this afternoon as he has two strong chances, including the unexposed Mostly Sunny who is making his handicap debut. Mostly Sunny has failed to jump with fluency but he looked to be getting the hang of things late on when scoring at Huntingdon a couple of weeks ago and his opening mark could prove generous.

Warhol - 18:15 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 21% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at Lingfield

Oisin Murphy tends to operate at a strike rate around the 19% mark but that increases to Lingfield where he has a full book of rides this evening starting with Warhol in the mile-and-a-half handicap. Warhol was down the field at Newmarket when last seen in November but that effort is best excused as he failed to handle the dip. He starts out on a fair mark and the booking of Murphy is a positive.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

