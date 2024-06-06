Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Leodis Dream - 14:55 Hamilton

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 8 runnings

Leodis Dream had fallen back down to his last winning mark and duly got his head back in front after four months off at Southwell in April, going with plenty of enthusiasm and just kept up to his work. He ran just as well in defeat when finishing runner-up back on turf at Ripon last time, beaten only by one who had dropped in the weights and returned to form, so Leodis Dream will remain of interest from just 1 lb higher in a race which doesn't look quite as deep.

The Good Biscuit - 15:05 Haydock

Smart Stat: £27.70 - Jack Channon's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

The Good Biscuit was a two-time winner as a juvenile last season, showing fairly useful form when stretching five lengths clear in a minor event on fast ground at Lingfield, and he produced a big career-best effort on his return - first start since being gelded - when runner-up at Leicester 10 days ago. He proved himself on softer ground in the process, staying on well in the closing stages and that run should have brought him forward. He races from the same mark now and seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Forever Blue - 16:40 Haydock

Smart Stat: 25% - Ralph Beckett's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Forever Blue was more stoutly bred than her rivals but looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over six furlongs at this course last season, handling heavy ground well and readily moving clear in the closing stages. She was far from disgraced in Group 3 company when last seen, too, looking rough around the edges but beaten only three and a half lengths. That experience won't be lost on her, and she can defy a penalty on her return before moving back up in class.