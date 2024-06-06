Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
10:35 · THU June 06, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Leodis Dream - 14:55 Hamilton

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 8 runnings

Leodis Dream had fallen back down to his last winning mark and duly got his head back in front after four months off at Southwell in April, going with plenty of enthusiasm and just kept up to his work. He ran just as well in defeat when finishing runner-up back on turf at Ripon last time, beaten only by one who had dropped in the weights and returned to form, so Leodis Dream will remain of interest from just 1 lb higher in a race which doesn't look quite as deep.

The Good Biscuit - 15:05 Haydock

Smart Stat: £27.70 - Jack Channon's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

The Good Biscuit was a two-time winner as a juvenile last season, showing fairly useful form when stretching five lengths clear in a minor event on fast ground at Lingfield, and he produced a big career-best effort on his return - first start since being gelded - when runner-up at Leicester 10 days ago. He proved himself on softer ground in the process, staying on well in the closing stages and that run should have brought him forward. He races from the same mark now and seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Forever Blue - 16:40 Haydock

Smart Stat: 25% - Ralph Beckett's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Forever Blue was more stoutly bred than her rivals but looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over six furlongs at this course last season, handling heavy ground well and readily moving clear in the closing stages. She was far from disgraced in Group 3 company when last seen, too, looking rough around the edges but beaten only three and a half lengths. That experience won't be lost on her, and she can defy a penalty on her return before moving back up in class.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo