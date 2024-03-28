Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
11:00 · THU March 28, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Vibrato - 18:00 Southwell

Smart Stat: 20% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Vibrato is bred to be smart - she is out of a half-sister to a Yorkshire Oaks/Prix Vermeille winner - and, while she was easy to back, she displayed a fair bit of ability on her debut over a mile at Kempton last month. She left the impression she would come on for the run both experience and fitness-wise, weakening in the final furlong and finishing five and a half lengths behind Suspicion. He is 6 lb better off at the weights now and with improvement forthcoming, he is taken to overturn that form.

Yaajooz - 19:30 Southwell

Smart Stat: 25% - George Boughey's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2020 season

Yaajooz was steadily progressive on his first three starts for Charlie Fellowes and he progressed further on his first start and handicap debut for George Boughey on Saturday, and he can be marked up a bit for that effort given he was trapped behind horses at a crucial stage and conceding first run to the winner as a result. There should be more to come from him and he must have an excellent chance racing from the same mark.

Mountain Warrior - 20:00 Southwell

Smart Stat: 21% - Edward Bethell's strike rate in early season

Mountain Warrior justified good support in first-time blinkers when resuming winning ways over this course and distance in January, moving into the race nicely and just pushed out in the closing stages for a comfortable success. He was in nowhere near the same form over seven furlongs back at Southwell last time, but that run was too bad to be true, and he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a fair mark back over a course and distance he is two from two at.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

