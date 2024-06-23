Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

River of Stars - 15:00 Pontefract

Smart Stat: 2 - Ralph Beckett's number of winners in the past seven runnings

Ralph Beckett has won two of the last seven editions of this listed race and has strong claims this year with River of Stars who is 10 lb clear at the head of Timeform's ratings here. River of Stars was just a respectable third in a Group 3 at York on her return last month but will be hard to beat if building on that and getting back to the level she showed at her best last season.

Trooper Bisdee - 15:30 Pontefract

Smart Stat: 23% - Sir Mark Prescott's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Sir Mark Prescott tends to operate at a strike rate around the 17% mark but that increases to 23% when focusing on his runners competing at a mile and a quarter or further. Trooper Bisdee is one who raised his game when upped in trip last season and enjoyed a productive campaign that featured four wins. He also struck on his return last month and could be capable of better.

Kalama Sunrise - 16:10 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: £39.03 - Jack Channon's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Jack Channon boasts a healthy level-stake profit when sending only one runner to a meeting and his sole representative at Ffos Las this afternoon is the hat-trick seeking Kalama Sunrise. She has raised her game and won both starts since being fitted with cheekpieces and looks well treated under a penalty here.