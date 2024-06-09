Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

By Timeform
11:40 · SUN June 09, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Clodders Dream - 13:27 Perth

Smart Stat: 4 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Gordon Elliott has won four of the past ten runnings of this novice hurdle, including the last two, and he will be hoping to add to his tally with Clodders Dream. Clodders Dream overcame mistakes to register a wide-margin win on his return at Clonmel last month and he ran to a similar level when third over a longer trip at Kilbeggan last week. He could do with brushing up on his jumping but the form of his last two efforts give him solid claims here.

Half Shot - 16:17 Perth

Smart Stat: 23% - Iain Jardine's strike rate in summer

Iain Jardine tends to operate at a strike rate around the 10% mark but that increases to an impressive 23% in the summer and his only runner this afternoon is Half Shot in the staying handicap chase at Perth. Half Shot underperformed over hurdles at Musselburgh last month but had caught the eye when fourth in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase at Ayr on his previous start, and he has dropped to his last winning mark.

Aimeric - 17:05 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 4 - Roger Varian's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Roger Varian has won this race four times in the last ten years and is bidding for three wins in a row. He has a couple of runners this time around with Aimeric holding the strongest claims of his pair. Aimeric proved better than ever when landing a Lingfield handicap on his reappearance last month, scoring with a bit in hand, and that smart form entitles him to have a crack at this listed contest.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

