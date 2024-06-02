Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

By Timeform
10:42 · SUN June 02, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

American Bar - 14:07 Listowel

Smart Stat: £23.09 - Paddy Twomey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Paddy Twomey shows a healthy level-stake profit when sending only one runner to a Flat meeting and he relies on the newcomer American Bar at Listowel this afternoon. American Bar makes some appeal on paper as she is by No Nay Never and out of a useful half-sister to Group 3 winner Hannibal Barca. She fetched €300,000 as a yearling.

Star Jasmine - 17:40 Hamilton

Smart Stat: 18% - George Boughey's strike rate with handicap debutants

George Boughey posts an 18% strike rate with his handicap debutants - a slight improvement on his overall record around the 17% mark - and his Star Jasmine is of interest at Hamilton this afternoon having shown run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures in maidens. Star Jasmine built on the promise of her first couple of starts when getting off the mark at Bath in April and, as an expensive purchase who looks to have plenty about her physically, she should carry on progressing as she enters handicap company.

Bearwith - 18:40 Hamilton

Smart Stat: £46.29 - Harriet Bethell's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Harriet Bethell has an impressive level-stake profit with only one runner at a meeting and her sole representative at Hamilton today is Bearwith in the concluding mile-and-three-furlong handicap. Bearwith has been in good order this term, winning at Southwell and finishing in the frame on his other three starts, looking unlucky not to finish closer when fourth at Ripon last time as he was short of room inside the final couple of furlongs. He remains fairly treated and should give another good account.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

