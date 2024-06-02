Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: £23.09 - Paddy Twomey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Paddy Twomey shows a healthy level-stake profit when sending only one runner to a Flat meeting and he relies on the newcomer American Bar at Listowel this afternoon. American Bar makes some appeal on paper as she is by No Nay Never and out of a useful half-sister to Group 3 winner Hannibal Barca. She fetched €300,000 as a yearling.
Smart Stat: 18% - George Boughey's strike rate with handicap debutants
George Boughey posts an 18% strike rate with his handicap debutants - a slight improvement on his overall record around the 17% mark - and his Star Jasmine is of interest at Hamilton this afternoon having shown run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures in maidens. Star Jasmine built on the promise of her first couple of starts when getting off the mark at Bath in April and, as an expensive purchase who looks to have plenty about her physically, she should carry on progressing as she enters handicap company.
Smart Stat: £46.29 - Harriet Bethell's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Harriet Bethell has an impressive level-stake profit with only one runner at a meeting and her sole representative at Hamilton today is Bearwith in the concluding mile-and-three-furlong handicap. Bearwith has been in good order this term, winning at Southwell and finishing in the frame on his other three starts, looking unlucky not to finish closer when fourth at Ripon last time as he was short of room inside the final couple of furlongs. He remains fairly treated and should give another good account.
