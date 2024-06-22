Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Eminency - 16:00 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 2 - Stuart Williams's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Eminency was a useful handicapper for Clive Cox and changed hands for 100,000 guineas. He has improved with each start for new connections, too, going very close to getting his head back in front at Goodwood earlier this month, perhaps given too much to do but almost getting there in the closing stages. Eminency is 2 lb higher now, but has joined a yard that fo especially well with new recruits, and he remains a horse to be interested in.

Treasure Time - 16:35 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 24% - William Haggas's strike rate in mid-season

Treasure Time came close to opening his account when beaten a neck in a strong race at Kempton last year and he built on his reappearance run when shaping better than the distance beaten suggests on his handicap debut at Chester last week. He was shuffled back soon after halfway on that occasion, before being denied a run two furlongs out and keeping on without posing a serious threat in the closing stages. Treasure Time appears to be on a fair mark and remains with potential at this sort of level.

Blue Collar - 20:15 Haydock

Smart Stat: 2 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Blue Collar remains a maiden, but he came on a bundle for his seasonal reappearance when finishing runner-up at Goodwood last week, and he looks interesting on the back of that effort. He sported first-time blinkers (retained) on that occasion, which clearly had a positive effect, and he also confirmed his stamina for this trip in the process. Blue Collar is 2 lb higher now but has been found another winnable race and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.