Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

By Timeform
11:18 · SAT June 01, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Grandlad - 15:10 Epsom

Smart Stat: 21% - James Horton's strike rate with sprinters

Grandlad showed promise on his first two starts over six furlongs, but he has channeled his energy much better dropped to the minimum trip, and has shown much improved form to win his last two starts. He also proved himself just as effective on turf when making a winning handicap debut at Goodwood last week, proving his opening mark a lenient one and having more in hand than the official margin suggests. The timefigure gives that form extra substance, too, and he looks very interesting from just 3 lb higher.

Los Angeles - 16:30 Epsom

Smart Stat: 5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Aidan O'Brien is the winning-most trainer in the Derby with nine wins and he again holds a strong hand in this year's renewal. Los Angeles brings an unbeaten record to the table and seems sure to relish this step up to a mile and a half. He wasn't overly impressive when beating Euphoric by a length in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown on his return, but he is sure to have come on plenty for that outing, and his straightforward style of racing should mean it will lend itself well to the challenges of Epsom. He's open to further improvement and seems sure to launch a bold bid.

High Order - 18:15 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 22% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate in mid-season

A competitive handicap for three-year-olds, but High Order has the potential to develop into a pattern-class performer, and he looks very interesting now making his handicap debut over this longer trip. He built on his debut promise on his return at Newmarket and completed a simple task with stacks in hand over a mile and a half at Southwell last time, wandering once in the clear and suggesting he had another gear to slip into if needed. An opening mark of 95 is fair enough and there is plenty of stamina in his pedigree.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

