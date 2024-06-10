Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Warmonger - 15:20 Carlisle

Smart Stat: 23% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Warmonger finished nearer last than first in four relatively quick starts up to a mile last season, but he was gelded afterwards, and showed improved form on his return and handicap debut over a mile and a half at Salisbury last month. He didn't improve as much as the maket suggested he would, but testing ground may not have been ideal, and he is also entitled to have come on for it, so he is worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark.

Spring Is Sprung - 18:30 Pontefract

Smart Stat: 6 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Paul Midgely has an excellent record in this race and, of his four runners in this year's renewal, it is Spring Is Sprung who makes the most appeal. He hasn't won for two and a half years, but as a result he has tumbled down the weights, and he hasn't been with this yard long. He has left the impression he is working his way back to fitness in two recent starts, but has shown plenty of speed, and if lasting out longer this time, he may prove hard to peg back from a good draw at a track where prominent runners are seen to good effect.

Midair - 18:40 Windsor

Smart Stat: 25% - James Doyle's strike rate at WINDSOR

Midair is from a good family and, though he remains a maiden, he has shown plenty of ability, and he caught the eye on his handicap debut at Ascot last month. That was over a mile and a quarter and he would have finished quite a bit closer had he not met trouble in running, still travelling well when stopped over two furlongs out and finishing well once in the clear under a hands-and-heels ride. Midair sets a good standard back in novice company and is taken to deservedly open his account.