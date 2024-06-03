Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Dashing Donkey - 15:30 Brighton

Smart Stat: £82.81 - William Stone's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Dashing Donkey wasn't knocked about on his first three starts in maiden and minor company on the all-weather, but he was gelded afterwards, and showed much improved form on his turf and handicap debut when beaten a short head by Amerigo Vespucci at Yarmouth in April. He attracted support on that occasion and duly proved a different proposition, inexperience arguably costing him on the day, so he remains a horse to be positive about moving forward.

Night of Desire - 19:00 Wetherby

Smart Stat: £70.49 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Night of Desire showed plenty of ability on her debut over an extended mile at Wolverhampton in February and that form hasn't worked out badly. She built on that promise when opening her account over seven furlongs at Chelmsford 18 days later, given a more positive ride, leading after two furlongs and steadily pouring it on, drawing clear of her rivals in the final furlong. An opening mark of 68 is fair enough based on that performance and there should be even more to come from her now handicapping on turf debut.

Silver Gunn - 19:15 Windsor

Smart Stat: £30.12 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Silver Gunn has a strong record over this course and distance, a two-time winner and several other in-the-frame finishes, so he makes appeal following his reappearance back at this venue in April. He shaped as though he retains plenty of ability in a first-time tongue tie (retained), not settling fully in the early stages and making steady headway before his effort flattened out. Silver Gunn will likely strip fitter for that run now and he is now back down to his last winning mark.