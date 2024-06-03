Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

By Timeform
10:55 · MON June 03, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Dashing Donkey - 15:30 Brighton

Smart Stat: £82.81 - William Stone's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Dashing Donkey wasn't knocked about on his first three starts in maiden and minor company on the all-weather, but he was gelded afterwards, and showed much improved form on his turf and handicap debut when beaten a short head by Amerigo Vespucci at Yarmouth in April. He attracted support on that occasion and duly proved a different proposition, inexperience arguably costing him on the day, so he remains a horse to be positive about moving forward.

Night of Desire - 19:00 Wetherby

Smart Stat: £70.49 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Night of Desire showed plenty of ability on her debut over an extended mile at Wolverhampton in February and that form hasn't worked out badly. She built on that promise when opening her account over seven furlongs at Chelmsford 18 days later, given a more positive ride, leading after two furlongs and steadily pouring it on, drawing clear of her rivals in the final furlong. An opening mark of 68 is fair enough based on that performance and there should be even more to come from her now handicapping on turf debut.

Silver Gunn - 19:15 Windsor

Smart Stat: £30.12 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Silver Gunn has a strong record over this course and distance, a two-time winner and several other in-the-frame finishes, so he makes appeal following his reappearance back at this venue in April. He shaped as though he retains plenty of ability in a first-time tongue tie (retained), not settling fully in the early stages and making steady headway before his effort flattened out. Silver Gunn will likely strip fitter for that run now and he is now back down to his last winning mark.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo