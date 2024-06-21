Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 16% - Grant Tuer's strike rate with handicap debutants
Titainium has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, never dangerous and not given a hard time on his debut and not building on that on his next start over six furlongs. However, he did catch the eye somewhat kept to the same trip at at this course last time, racing wide and off the pace but making ground up in the closing stages. He represents a yard that do well with handicap debutants and he will relish this step back up in trip, so he is one to keep on side starting out from a mark of 60.
Smart Stat:20% - James Ferguson's strike rate with handicap debutants
Tatateo took a big step forward after nine weeks off when opening his account over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield last month, the outsider of the quartet but not unsupported, and he looked well suited by the switch to turf and step up in trip. He moved through the race well and proved very strong at the finish, leaving the impression he has even more to offer, and he remains a horse to be positive about now moving into handicap company.
Smart Stat: 21% - William Haggas's strike rate at GOODWOOD since the start of the 2020 season
Cool Legend opened his account at the third attempt at Kempton last year and that form has worked out well. He was gelded afterwards and ran to a similar level on his return and handicap debut in a strong race at York last month, and he looked unsuited by the drop in trip in another competitive handicap at Epsom on Derby day last time. He faces an easier task now in a less-competitive event and he remains with potential for a yard that do well at this track.
