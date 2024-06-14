Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Red Mirage - 13:40 Chester

Smart Stat: 50% - Mr P. W. Mullins's strike rate when riding one runner at a Flat meeting

Patrick Mullins has an outstanding record when having just one ride on the Flat, so the reason he makes the trip to Chester to ride Red Mirage is particularly eye-catching, and the hint should be taken. Red Mirage also stands out on form, taking advantage of a reduced mark on his return at Catterick, and he has shaped better than the bare result both starts since. He wasn't beaten that far at Leicester 10 days ago and he finds himself in an easier race now and is capable of winning more races from this mark.

Rebaatt - 15:25 Chester

Smart Stat: 24% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Rebaatt is bred to be useful and he shaped well behind some promising sorts on his first three starts before proving better than ever on his handicap debut when runner-up over a mile and a quarter at Newmarket last time. She was easy to back on that occasion, but shaped particularly well, possibly not ideally served by being stuck well off the stand rail, but staying on all the way to the line. The winner of that race has improved in defeat since and Rebaatt remains a horse to be interested in from just 2 lb higher.

Sunfall - 16:25 Sandown

Smart Stat: 21% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Sunfall has an attractive pedigree and she shaped well amidst obvious greenness on her debut over seven furlongs at Newcastle in November and she built on that obvious promise when opening her account on her next start at Kempton in April. She was easy enough to back in the market, but made good headway two furlongs out and displayed a nice turn of foot to settle matters in the closing stages. Sunfall was disappointing on handicap debut at Newmarket last time, but wasn't seen to anything like best effect, racing in the smaller group who arguably went too hard. She is from a family that progress with age and experience, though, so is well worth another chance.