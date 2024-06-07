Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
11:27 · FRI June 07, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Supreme Yeats - 14:48 Market Rasen

Smart Stat: 24% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at Market Rasen since the start of the 2020/21 season

Dan Skelton has his string in exceptional form at present - he's had eight winners from 12 winners in June - and he will be hoping to add to his tally at Market Rasen, a venue where he has an excellent record. Skelton tends to operate at a strike rate around the 18% mark but that increases to 24% at Market Rasen where he has five runners today, including Supreme Yeats who made a winning start for the yard at Stratford on Saturday. Supreme Yeats quickened well up the run-in to score cosily and he looks the one to beat under a 7 lb penalty.

Almudena - 19:50 Bath

Smart Stat: 22% - Sir Mark Prescott's strike rate with handicap debutants

Sir Mark Prescott boasts a 22% strike rate with his handicap debutants - an improvement on his usual record around the 17% mark - and he has a potential improver at Bath in Almudena. Almudena failed to make a telling impact in maiden and novice company at seven furlongs and a mile, but she has a middle-distance pedigree so could fare better now stepping up markedly in trip on her handicap debut.

Skysail - 20:10 Goodwood

Smart Stat: £21.70 - Marcus Tregoning's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Marcus Tregoning shows a healthy level-stake profit with horses running after a break which suggests that his horses are usually fit enough to do themselves justice. His representative Skysail was out of form towards the end of last season but he has been gelded and given a breathing operation since last seen, and it's worth remembering that he won over course and distance on his return last season.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo