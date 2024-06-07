Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 24% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at Market Rasen since the start of the 2020/21 season
Dan Skelton has his string in exceptional form at present - he's had eight winners from 12 winners in June - and he will be hoping to add to his tally at Market Rasen, a venue where he has an excellent record. Skelton tends to operate at a strike rate around the 18% mark but that increases to 24% at Market Rasen where he has five runners today, including Supreme Yeats who made a winning start for the yard at Stratford on Saturday. Supreme Yeats quickened well up the run-in to score cosily and he looks the one to beat under a 7 lb penalty.
Smart Stat: 22% - Sir Mark Prescott's strike rate with handicap debutants
Sir Mark Prescott boasts a 22% strike rate with his handicap debutants - an improvement on his usual record around the 17% mark - and he has a potential improver at Bath in Almudena. Almudena failed to make a telling impact in maiden and novice company at seven furlongs and a mile, but she has a middle-distance pedigree so could fare better now stepping up markedly in trip on her handicap debut.
Smart Stat: £21.70 - Marcus Tregoning's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Marcus Tregoning shows a healthy level-stake profit with horses running after a break which suggests that his horses are usually fit enough to do themselves justice. His representative Skysail was out of form towards the end of last season but he has been gelded and given a breathing operation since last seen, and it's worth remembering that he won over course and distance on his return last season.
