Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
10:16 · FRI May 10, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Dancing Magic – 13:30 Chester

Smart Stat: £86.07 - Roger Teal's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

A smallish gelding who should be suited by the demands of the turning Roodee, Dancing Magic shaped well when 4¾ lengths sixth of 21 to Metal Merchant in a very competitive 1m handicap at Newbury last time, travelling well for a long way before getting tired on his return to action. He has a good draw in stall three, his reduced handicap mark of 94 looks appealing, and the booking of William Buick looks a signal of intent (4/25 for the yard in the past five seasons, +5.00 level stakes profit) for a stable that does extremely well when only saddling one runner on a card.

Hans Andersen – 15:05 Chester

Smart Stat: 3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 6 runnings

Plenty has been made of Sir Michael Stoute’s targeting of this race over the years, but Aidan O’Brien has actually had three winners since 2016 compared to Stoute’s two, all of whom were four-year-olds. Hans Andersen won the Leopardstown 2000 Guineas Trial (by 2½ lengths from Bold Discovery) in 2023 and shrugged off a five-month break when landing a minor event at Dundalk (all-weather debut) last time by 1¼ lengths from Gentleman Joe. He has something to prove on this ground but looks the slow-burning type his yard do very well with.

Duke of Oxford – 15:40 Chester

Smart Stat: £16.42 - Michael Bell's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Plenty will fancy their chances in an open-looking renewal of the Chester Cup but Duke of Oxford is proven over 2m and he represents a trainer who does well when stepping his horses up in distance. Duke of Oxford won four times in 2023 and was a creditable 3½ lengths second of 13 to Prydwen in the All-Weather Marathon Championships at Newcastle last time, not ideally placed. He will need some luck in-running given his hold-up style, but numerous horses – including Metier 12 months ago – have shown that it is possible to come from off the pace in this race. He is yet to encounter ideal conditions on turf so shouldn’t be ignored merely because his success has come on the all-weather.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo