Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Manxman - 14:05 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 21% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Manxman started life in handicaps from a lowly mark last season and showed much improved form, winning five of his six starts in this sphere and he is now 33 lb higher in the weights from his handicap debut. He has also won all four of his start since being fitted with a visor, his last two wins coming over 17 furlongs and in very convincing fashion, too. Manxman looks interesting on his return to action in ground that won't be a problem and there may be even more to come from him.

Bold Style - 15:35 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 30% - William Buick's strike rate at NEWMARKET (ROWLEY)

Bold Style bumped into a nice type who had the benefit of experience on his debut and he duly built on that promise when easily opening his account at Chelmsford in December. He shaped well on his return from four months off when finishing third in a conditions event over course and distance at the Craven meeting last month, racing on his own on the stand side and finishing only a neck behind Boiling Point. Bold Style is less exposed than that rival and is taken to reverse that form now given he has the potential to improve further.

Mister Policeman - 16:15 Punchestown

Smart Stat: 7 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Willie Mullins has farmed this race in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 renewals, and of his three runners in this edition, it is Mister Policeman who makes most appeal. He was highly regarded at the beginning of the season and made a winning debut over fences, but he didn't progress as expected on his next start. Mister Policeman has gotten back on track since, though, taking the step up into graded company in his stride at Thurles in March, and there should be even more to come from him now handicapping.