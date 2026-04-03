Chasing Paradise cut for Irish Oaks after impressive Curragh success

The Johnny Murtagh-trained Chasing Paradise will now step up in class after she saw off Chablis Rock to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Fillies Maiden at the Curragh.

Three-year-old Murtagh filly impresses Aravalli set the early tempo in worsening conditions, but the 10-furlong race was blown wide apart when Chasing Paradise and Chablis Rock joined the kick for home on the final bend with three furlongs to run. As Aravalli gave way with two furlongs to go, it was Ben Coen’s mount Chasing Paradise who was travelling best and she came two- and three-quarter lengths clear of Chablis Rock at the line. There was a sizable 18 lengths back to the third, Arizona Star, who was returned at a whopping 400/1. The winner, who had chased home leading Irish Oaks fancy Amelia Earhart on her Leopardstown debut last October, is now 40/1 for the Group 1 and will head for a trial ahead of returning to the track in July.

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Winning trainer Johnny Murtagh told Racing TV: “The race looked good for her, but she surprised me how well she won as mine have been needing the run a bit. She’d been working well at home and got through the ground well, though Ben [Coen, winning jockey] says she wants better. “There will be some big days ahead – she's a big strong filly, a good galloper, and takes everything in her stride. “She’s exciting and its nice to get one on the board. The horses were running well - we weren’t panicking - but it's nice. The three-year-olds look a good bunch. “There will be much tougher assignments ahead for her – the ultimate dream is the Irish Oaks, but she will have to take a trial in now, and keep on improving. But she should do on better ground. “She should get a mile and a half – her breeding says she will too – but we will stick to this trip for now.”

One-two for Joseph O'Brien in the Park Express Stakes Celestial Orbit ran out a ready winner of the Group 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Park Express Stakes on her first start for Joseph O’Brien. The winner was formerly trained in England by Ollie Sangster, and was unfancied for Friday’s race at 33/1, but she travelled smoothly throughout and had enough in the tank after kicking clear two furlongs from home to see off stablemate Princess Child (22/1) who got going late in the day. The 5/6 favourite Faiyum moved into contention two furlongs out but couldn’t match the finishing effort of the front two. Similar comments apply to Catalina Delcarpio who moved menacingly into contention but was left behind when the race really developed.

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