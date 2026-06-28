Charlie Johnston considers next test for Royal Ascot runner-up Ancient Egypt

The Middleham trainer struck gold with Align The Stars in Saturday's Northumberland Plate at Newcastle and is now considering his options for star three-year-old colt Ancient Egypt, who runs in the colours of Amo Racing and was second to Causeway in the King Edward VII Stakes, less than two weeks on from finishing eighth in the Betfred Derby.

"It's a nice problem to have," Johnston said on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday show. "Kia (Joorabchian, Amo figurehead) is in America at the moment, at the football, so when he gets back we'll sit down and discuss where we want to go next.

"The Grand Prix de Paris would be tempting, ground is clearly a big factor for this horse - we learnt that between Epsom and Ascot - and being assured fast ground in France is something of a gamble. Beyond that, possibly the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood would be another option but he had a busy fortnight, that's for sure, so we're just taking stock now and deciding what the next move is."

Reflecting on his run in relatively testing conditions in the Derby, Johnston wasn't disheartened by finishing out of the frame on that occasion.

"In a way I left Epsom even more confident in the horse because at the point he rounded Tattenham Corner, going as well as anything, I thought he does belong in this company. What we didn't know, was it ground, stamina... what caused him to fade like he did. We hoped it was ground and we learnt at Ascot that it clearly was."