Charlie Johnston and Jack Mitchell win German 1000 Guineas with Timeforshowcasing

The Middleham handler has live contenders for both the Oaks and the Derby at Epsom towards the end of the week but already has one Classic under his belt courtesy of Timeforshowcasing.

Twice a winner at two, Timeforshowcasing took listed honours in April when winning Newcastle's Burradon Stakes before tackling the 1000 Guineas.

She could only finish thirteenth of 16 at Newmarket but Johnston felt the ground was too quick for her and immediately nominated the German 1000 Guineas as her next target.

Partnered by Jack Mitchell, Timeforshowcasing picked up well in the straight and showed a tenacious attitude to hold off the challenge of Indifferente.

Sky Watch, trained in Ireland by Michael O'Callaghan, claimed third under Jamie Powell.

Johnston told The Racing Post: "For a while we thought she was the perfect filly for this race, so we're delighted she got the job done. This is a race we have a great history with as a family, as my dad won it twice a few years ago.

"Jack gave her a lovely ride, I don't think I could have scripted a better trip through the race, she broke nicely and was in a great position throughout. There was a moment's worry when the second challenged her about a furlong out, but she kept pulling out more and she's very tough."

Timeforshowcasing is now set to dine at the top table again with Johnston adding: "She has an entry in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and now that she's won a Group 2, I think we may have to roll the dice in a Group 1 again.

"I think she likes a little bit of ease in the ground."