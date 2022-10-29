Bravemansgame stamped his class on the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase, cruising to victory in the hands of Harry Cobden.
Sent off a 2/1 chance in light of strong support for old rival Ahoy Senor, Grade One-winning novice Bravemansgame ultimately proved different class to his rivals, though Ahoy Senor clearly didn't run to form having weakened right out of it in the home straight to end up last of the five runners.
Champion trainer Paul Nicholls was landing the Grade Two Wetherby feature for the fifth time in his career and Bravemansgame did so in the manner of the champion trainer's last winner, Cyrname in 2020, jumping neatly throughout and travelling strongly under a confident ride.
Cobden sent him up alongside Sam Brown coming to the third-last and it was as good as over from that point, Bravemansgame able to take the final two fences under very little pressure and come home three and a half lengths to the good over Eldorado Allen, who appeared outpaced turning in, but ran on doggedly to get the better of Sam Brown by half a length in the battle for second.
There was a further nine and a half back to Paint The Dream, with Ahoy Senor adrift and allowed to come home in his own time by Derek Fox.
Paddy Power cut the winner to 9/4 from 4/1 for the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, with Sky Bet going 5/2 about last year's Kauto Star Novices' Chase hero.
