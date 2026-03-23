Charlie Fellowes on Shes Perfect, Luther and a Royal Ascot contender in Cosi Bello

The mile Listed contest on May 3rd has been earmarked as the first port of call for the daughter of Sioux Nation who has not been sighted since finishing down the field in last year’s Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

That effort came following two fine runs at Longchamp which saw the Basher Watts Racing-owned filly finish second behind Zarigana in the Group Three Prix de la Grotte before reversing those placings in the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Pouliches.

However, those moments of joy in the mile French Classic soon turned to disappointment after Shes Perfect was demoted to second by the stewards at the Parisian track, with the position upheld following an appeal.

Fellowes said: “Shes Perfect is great and she has been back with me since mid-November. The aim for her is the Conqueror Stakes on the first weekend in May. There is also the Dahlia at Newmarket that weekend, but I don’t think nine furlongs on the Rowley Mile is what she wants.

“She has put on a huge amount of condition during her time off and we have not pushed her too hard yet. Kieran Shoemark had his first sit on her this year on Friday where she just did a gentle piece of work.

“There is still plenty of time before the Goodwood race and she will have a racecourse gallop between now and that race. It is all positive news.”