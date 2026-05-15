A review of the pick of the action from Newmarket on Friday as Charlie Appleby ended a relatively lean spell with his first juvenile runner of 2026.

Coventry calling for Al Hudaiba?

Al Hudaiba returns victorious at Newmarket

Charlie Appleby celebrated a welcome winner to end a recent lean spell after Al Hudaiba hit the ground running with victory in the EBF Novice Stakes. Having gone 21 days and 28 runners without a victory, the Godolphin handler, whose last winner was Opera Ballo in the Group Two bet365 Mile at Sandown Park, was on the mark at his home track with his first two-year-old runner of the season in the six furlong test. Sat just off the early pace, the son of Dark Angel swept through with 4/7 favourite Mrair, who was playing catch up after missing the break. Although the pair pulled smartly clear off the rest of the field it was Al Hudaiba who was to emerge triumphant with Connor Planas pushing his mount out to score by a length and a half from the odds-on market leader.

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Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said of the 5/1 winner: “It is nice to get a winner and we like Newmarket. He was our first two-year-old runner so it is nice to get the first one out. He has shown a nice level so hopefully the next ones will run to a bit of a level as we know slightly where we are. “It was a nice starting point and he has taken that all in his stride. He hasn’t done a huge amount, but all the earlier ones have come along together. He is probably seven furlong horse in time. There are no big plans, but I would presume he would probably run in another novice I would have thought.” And while it has been an uncharacteristically quiet spell for Appleby and his team, Merriam admits that no panic buttons have been pressed. He added: “They all ran well enough here at the Guineas meeting. I know they didn’t win, but on another day we might have had three or four winners. They have all run in decent races and hopefully they are nice horses. “This time of year you are running in trials to find where you are. Nothing has massively disappointed. Abashiri ran a nice race in the 1000 Guineas, Distant Storm ran a nice race in the 2000 Guineas and so did King’s Trail, who was fourth in the Dante." Paddy Power and Sky Bet make Al Hudaiba a 33/1 shot for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Appleby didn’t have to wait long for his next winner to arrive asTales Of Wisdom made his first start on turf a triumphant one when taking a step up to a mile in his stride in the Debenhams Novice Stakes. After running out a wide-margin winner over seven furlongs on his debut at Southwell in December the gelded son of Blue Point then failed to back it up in a first time hood over the same trip at Kempton Park last month. However, with the hood dispensed with, the 11/4 chance bounded on strongly close home under Dougie Costello to defeat Bayaann by three quarters of a length to complete a double on the day for Appleby.

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