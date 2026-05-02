Charlie Appleby outlines some plans for his potential Betfred Derby horses

The Newmarket handler has earmarked the mile Listed prize on May 28, which he won 12 months ago with subsequent Group One scorer Opera Ballo, as the ideal stepping stone for the son of Wootton Bassett after opting against running him in the Betfred 2000 Guineas.

After bursting on to the scene at Kempton Park in December, Talk Of New York then blotted his copy book when proving too keen on his first start over a mile in the Listed Jumeirah 2000 Guineas at Meydan in February.

However, the Godolphin-owned colt bounced back to winning ways when dropped back to seven furlongs in a first time hood in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents EBF Conditions Stakes at Newmarket last month.

And Appleby hopes Talk Of New York, who holds an entry in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, can draw on the confidence gained from that win at the Esher venue.

Appleby said: “Talk Of New York will go to the Heron Stakes now. I wanted to bring him along more quietly along with stepping him up to a mile on a turn as well.

“We dropped him back to seven furlongs at Newmarket and popped the hood on him as he was keen in Dubai.

“He has come out of the race very well, but I didn’t want to come back to Newmarket again and put him into the big pot.

“He will go for the Heron and we will see where we land after that. He has definitely done mentally very well for his last run.”