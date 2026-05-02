Charlie Appleby outlines some plans for his potential Betfred Derby horses

Charlie Appleby plans to step Talk Of New York back up in both trip and class later this month for a tilt at the Star Sports Heron Stakes at Sandown Park.
The Newmarket handler has earmarked the mile Listed prize on May 28, which he won 12 months ago with subsequent Group One scorer Opera Ballo, as the ideal stepping stone for the son of Wootton Bassett after opting against running him in the Betfred 2000 Guineas.
After bursting on to the scene at Kempton Park in December, Talk Of New York then blotted his copy book when proving too keen on his first start over a mile in the Listed Jumeirah 2000 Guineas at Meydan in February.
However, the Godolphin-owned colt bounced back to winning ways when dropped back to seven furlongs in a first time hood in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents EBF Conditions Stakes at Newmarket last month.
And Appleby hopes Talk Of New York, who holds an entry in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, can draw on the confidence gained from that win at the Esher venue.
Appleby said: “Talk Of New York will go to the Heron Stakes now. I wanted to bring him along more quietly along with stepping him up to a mile on a turn as well.
“We dropped him back to seven furlongs at Newmarket and popped the hood on him as he was keen in Dubai.
“He has come out of the race very well, but I didn’t want to come back to Newmarket again and put him into the big pot.
“He will go for the Heron and we will see where we land after that. He has definitely done mentally very well for his last run.”
Not only has Appleby earmarked his next stop with Talk Of New York, but he has also firmed up running plans with several of his Betfred Derby contenders.
Last time out Yarmouth scorer Del Maro is on course to tackle the Group Three Boodles Chester Vase, as opposed to the Listed Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes on the Roodee 24 hours later.
As for Maho Bay he looks set to tackle the Listed William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes a week today, while Al Zanati, who finished second in the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown Park could head for the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.
Appleby said: “I think we will just run Del Maro at Chester next week in the Vase as he is a neat horse that travels well.
“Aidan (O’Brien) has won a good few races around there with those by Camelot so we thought we would try and follow his lead.
“Al Zanati is in the Dante as well as at Chester and the track will probably suit him better at York more so than the turns at Chester.
“It also gives him a little bit more time from Sandown to there. I was pleased with him at Sandown. He was behind the winner, but the winner quickened and we just kept lengthening.
“Maho Bay is probably going to head to the Lingfield Derby Trial. I’m delighted with the way Maho Bay has come out of his run at Newmarket.
“I just think Lingfield will be a nice test for him. We will up him another furlong and try him on an undulating track there to see if we are pointing towards the Derby.”
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