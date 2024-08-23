Charlie Appleby latest on Notable Speech, Ancient Truth, Desert Flower and Anno Domini

Charlie Appleby insists it was a case of "job done" for Notable Speech after watching his stable star pass a racecourse gallop with flying colours ahead of his bid to claim a hat-trick of Group One victories this season in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp.

This year’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner stepped up his preparations for a tilt at the mile prize on September 8 with a spin at Newmarket’s July Course on Friday alongside stablemate Highland Avenue. Working over a mile under Paul Eddery, the son of Dubawi, who bounced back from defeat in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot with victory in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, moved easily past his work companion before hitting the line strongly. And following the exercise Appleby insisted that all roads now lead to a trip to Paris for the three-year-old next month.

Appleby said: “As it was nice ground we thought we would bring him up here for a spin. I was very pleased with how he came out of the Sussex Stakes and the plan is to head to the Prix du Moulin. “This fitted in timing wise to come up here. He has enjoyed himself on an away day without going to the sword. “Paul (Eddery) knows him inside out and was delighted with him and I was pleased with the way he picked up so it was job done.” While there was no re-match for Notable Speech with his St James’s Palace Stakes conqueror Rosallion, who he had previously beaten in the 2000 Guineas, at Goodwood last time out, Appleby was nonetheless pleased to see his star miler get his career back on track. Appleby added: “We were confident going into Goodwood. Everyone likes to see the 2000 Guineas winner go and win again at Group One level during their three year old career, which he has gone and done. “It keeps the three year olds up on their levels as we all know when you see the 2000 Guineas winner get beaten afterwards you are always disappointed so I was pleased with the horse.” It will be the first time that Notable Speech has run outside of Britain when he crosses the English Channel, but Appleby feels he should take the trip over to France in his stride. The trainer said: “At the end of the day there is nothing left for him over here over a mile unless we wait for Champions Day. This is a logical step for him, but this is his first trip abroad, and until they have done that trip you don’t really know how they are going to accept those conditions. “However, he has become more professional and he has now got six runs under his belt. As you saw out there today he is a professional horse and not too much has phased him on what he has done so far.”

🏇🔵𝗔𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 and William Buick head up the first pair before 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵, third horse, eases past 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲...@WilliamBuickX | @godolphin pic.twitter.com/F1VKZfn2Aa — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 23, 2024