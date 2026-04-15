Charlie Appleby expects five-year-old Notable Speech to be at his peak this domestic season, starting in the Lockinge

Charlie Appleby believes Notable Speech can follow in the hoofprints of Modern Games by bouncing back from defeat on his comeback in America and hitting the target in the BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.
Back in 2023 the now retired son of Dubawi suffered a short-priced reversal in the Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes at Keeneland before proving too strong for his rivals in the mile Group One test at the Berkshire track.
And like Modern Games, the 2024 2000 Guineas hero, who bagged Grade One honours last year in the Rogers Woodbine Mile and FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile at Del Mar, tasted defeat in the same venue in Kentucky earlier this month.
But having saddled Notable Speech to finish fourth in the mile Group One on his comeback 12 months ago, the Newmarket handler believes he can finish closer to the front on his return to the race with a run under his belt.
Appleby said: “He didn’t get a run in America so we will put a line through that and now look towards the Lockinge. He was fit and ready to go the other day, but he has come out of it well. It is a bit like Modern Games back in 2023 as he blew out in that race in Keeneland before coming back and winning the Lockinge.
“I couldn’t see him getting beaten in the race at Keeneland to be honest with you as physically he looked great, and he was moving great. It was there for us all to see, and I don’t need to talk about the race, but the main thing is that he has come back home Monday morning and he is none the worse for it all.
“I think we have a better chance in the Lockinge this year as last year we were behind the eight ball going into the Lockinge last year, and when I say behind we had been off the track for a long time and not got into him how we wanted to."
However, while the Lockinge is very much Plan A for Notable Speech, Appleby has warned that should ground conditions deteriorate then he will wait until Royal Ascot before getting his domestic campaign up and running.
Appleby added: “If it is quick ground we will go straight to the Lockinge, however if it isn’t we will sit tight and wait for the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.
“He is a five-year-old Dubawi so he is now at his peak and this is going to be his season.”
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