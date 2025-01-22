Charlie Appleby expecting to focus more on big European prizes in 2025

In 2024 a number of the older Godolphin horses targeted prizes in North America as the trainer felt they might struggle to make a major impact in some of the big races closer to home.

However, he's hoping that will change this summer, saying: "We campaigned our horses as we did last year, and I was quite open about it, to give ourselves the best chance to win graded races.

"With the three-year-olds that we’ve got they will most definitely be campaigned in Europe, for sure.

“We were left with a hole a couple of years ago in our older horses, but this year hopefully the likes of Notable Speech, who might start in something like the Lockinge and work towards the Queen Anne, and Arabian Crown, who will be looking at mile-and-a-half races, will fill the gap.

"You’ve got to have a good one to go and win them, you can’t just turn up. I just felt we didn’t have that, but hopefully this year we will have.”

One of the three-year-olds Appleby hopes can make really make a name for himself this term is Ruling Court.