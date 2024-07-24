Charity race in support of Graham Lee takes centre stage at Thirsk on Friday

The Graham Lee IJF Fund Stable Staff Stakes, sponsored by Sky Bet, sees 10 volunteers from racing yards compete in a mile ‘hands and heels’ race.

The riders will be led up by professional jockeys, with all participants having agreed to meet the minimum sponsorship obligation of £500.

Graham Lee rode with great success under both codes, winning the 2004 Grand National on Amberleigh House and the 2015 Gold Cup at Ascot on Trip To Paris. The 48-year-old was left with life-changing injuries after a fall at Newcastle in November.

For further information on the Graham Lee IJF Fund Stable Staff Stakes, please click here.

Race organiser Adele Mulrennan said: “We did this a few years ago before lockdown, raising funds for Racing Welfare, and it was a great success. It was a chance for the jockeys to show their appreciation for stable staff, so we came up with the idea of swapping roles, with stable staff riding in the race and jockeys leading them up. It was a huge hit and the jockeys got right behind it. Then lockdown hit and we never got a chance to do it again.

"I have been chatting to a few jockeys this year, who said they have not had a chance to get behind any of the fundraising for Graham Lee. They were keen to do something, so I said why don’t we do this again, except this time raising funds for the Injured Jockeys Fund and Graham."

Louise Woolfrey, who works for Karl Burke, said: "This is something I have always wanted to do. The youngsters are usually the ones to get asked but, when Karl asked me, I jumped at the opportunity – as it might be my last chance! I worked overseas for many years. I started with sport horses and ended up in New Zealand, where I was offered a job breaking and pre-training. I also worked in Australia and Japan. Then I came back, had my children, rode out for Mark Johnston and then came here."

John Greeves, who is based with John & Sean Quinn, said: “Jason Hart mentioned the race to me and then Sean asked if I would like to do it.

"I said it would be a pleasure, as it is for a good cause. I first worked for John Quinn in 2006 and was here for a couple of years. Then unfortunately I lost my mum and dad within four months of each other. I came out of racing – I just couldn’t be around the horses all the time – but five years later, I could not stay away. My mum and dad used to race point-to-point, so did my sister in her 50s in Northern Ireland. It’s just in my blood. They say dogs are a man’s best friend but, for me, it’s horses."

Erin Boswell, Thirsk’s General Commercial Manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to host this race at Thirsk. Graham is a true inspiration to us all and was a regular rider with us here before his accident. It is amazing how strong the community spirit is in racing, especially Yorkshire, and we’re very proud to play out part in it.”

A full list of riders and their mounts, with background information and sponsorship links, is available here.

