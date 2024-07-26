Champions: Full Gallop third most-watched sports-documentary of year

The opening episode of the Champions: Full Gallop was the third most-watched sports documentary on any channel this year.
The broadcast offered a backstage pass to the lives of jockeys and trainers connected to horses competing in a dramatic King George VI Chase on Boxing Day and across the weekend pulled in an audience of 1.1m viewers putting it behind only Andy Murray: Will to Win (BBC1) and Boris Becker: The Rise and Fall (ITV).
It proved more popular than this year’s episodic editions of other popular sports docuseries, such as Drive To Survive, Full Swing and Unchained.
Produced by South Shore, supported by Flutter Entertainment and Racecourse Media Group (RMG), the programme gives fans access-all-areas, from weighing rooms to stable yards, as cameras follow the dramatic high-octane thrills, emotion, and drama both on and off the racetrack.
The next episode is on ITV1 at 9pm this evening and the first three episodes are available to stream now on ITVX here.
