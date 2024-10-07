Champions: Full gallop nominated for awards

The Awards, acknowledged as the most significant in the broadcast industry, “celebrate the best in content, from live sports coverage and documentaries to original and short-form content.”

The ITV Docuseries, produced by South Shore, and supported by Flutter Entertainment and Racecourse Media Group, spanned six episodes set against the backdrop of the last Jumps season. It gave fans access all areas, from weighing rooms to stable yards, as cameras follow the drama and emotion both on and off the racetrack.

The other nominations are 99, Born Racers, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, Field of Dreams on Tour, Sunderland 'Til I Die and Welcome to Wrexham.

Champions Full Gallop averaged 0.93m an episode, including repeat viewing and consolidated viewing across 28 days, and the series reached 4.3m people. It was streamed 1.5m times on ITVX.