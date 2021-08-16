Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has relinquished his riding licence with immediate effect while he engages “fully with medical support" following charges from the BHA.
In a joint-statement with the British Horseracing Authority details of charges against Murphy for several rule breaches were released including breaking coronavirus protocols in September.
The charges are:
Prior to the hearing the BHA received submissions from Murphy’s legal team regarding his welfare, which were supported by medical evidence, and stated that Murphy had made a decision to relinquish his Flat Jockeys Licence whilst he engages fully with medical support.
Bearing these submissions in mind, it was agreed with Murphy’s representatives that the proposed hearing would be postponed to take place at a later date, when it is deemed appropriate considering the welfare of the champion jockey.
These matters will also be heard at the same time as two cases regarding positive tests for alcohol returned from racecourses in 2021 by Murphy, as follows:
Murphy said in the statement: “On returning from abroad last September in 2020 I failed to follow the Covid protocol set out by the BHA. In breaking these rules, and attempting to mislead the BHA, I’ve let my governing body down, along with trainers, owners, staff, sponsors and family for which I wish to apologise.
“In addition to this there have been two racecourse incidents linked to alcohol during 2021. It became obvious to me and to everyone else that I needed to seek serious help. In recognition of this I have relinquished my licence and will now focus on my rehabilitation. I am grateful to the BHA for agreeing to postpone the disciplinary hearing until I have been able to take these steps.
“Whether I deserve it or not, many kind people have stood by me and I really appreciate their support . I’m deeply embarrassed and regret my actions.”
The BHA and Murphy will not make any further comment on this matter, which remains an ongoing disciplinary process, until a hearing date is set.
Tim Naylor, BHA director of integrity and regulation, said: “In regulating the sport we must always strike the balance between the importance of upholding the rules, and being mindful of the well-being of those who we regulate. The welfare of our participants is an absolute priority.
“Having received detailed submissions from his representatives, which were supported by medical evidence, and being aware of the decision made by Mr Murphy to relinquish his jockeys’ licence, we agreed that the proposed disciplinary hearing may be postponed for a short period of time.
“The charges will be considered in front of an independent disciplinary panel we anticipate in the early part of 2022. We will support his medical team in the meantime.”
Murphy was crowned champion jockey for the third successive year on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot in October following an epic battle with William Buick.
The Killarney-born rider looked set for a comfortable defence of his title with a few weeks of the season to go – but a late charge from Buick set up a thrilling finale, with Murphy ultimately coming out on top by 153 winners to 151.
Big-race victories for Murphy in 2021 included the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood aboard Alcohol Free, with his latest top-level success coming at the Breeders’ Cup aboard Japanese mare Marche Lorraine in the Distaff.
But it has not been entirely plain sailing for the Irishman, who was forced to give up rides at Newmarket in October after failing a racecourse breathalyser test amid reports of an incident the previous night.