In a joint-statement with the British Horseracing Authority details of charges against Murphy for several rule breaches were released including breaking coronavirus protocols in September.

The charges are:

Breaches of Rule (J)24.6 of the Rules of Racing for misleading or attempting to mislead the BHA regarding his true location between 9 and 12 September;

Breaches of Rules (J)24.4 and (J)24.6 for accessing the racecourse in breach of the COVID-19 Requirements;

Breaches of Rule (J)19 for acting in a manner prejudicial to the proper conduct and good reputation of horseracing.

Prior to the hearing the BHA received submissions from Murphy’s legal team regarding his welfare, which were supported by medical evidence, and stated that Murphy had made a decision to relinquish his Flat Jockeys Licence whilst he engages fully with medical support.

Bearing these submissions in mind, it was agreed with Murphy’s representatives that the proposed hearing would be postponed to take place at a later date, when it is deemed appropriate considering the welfare of the champion jockey.

These matters will also be heard at the same time as two cases regarding positive tests for alcohol returned from racecourses in 2021 by Murphy, as follows:

Breach of Rule (K)55 due to the presence of alcohol in urine sample exceeding permitted threshold at Chester racecourse on 5 May 2021:

Breach of Rule (K)55 due to presence of alcohol in breath samples exceeding permitted threshold at Newmarket on 8 October 2021.

Murphy said in the statement: “On returning from abroad last September in 2020 I failed to follow the Covid protocol set out by the BHA. In breaking these rules, and attempting to mislead the BHA, I’ve let my governing body down, along with trainers, owners, staff, sponsors and family for which I wish to apologise.

“In addition to this there have been two racecourse incidents linked to alcohol during 2021. It became obvious to me and to everyone else that I needed to seek serious help. In recognition of this I have relinquished my licence and will now focus on my rehabilitation. I am grateful to the BHA for agreeing to postpone the disciplinary hearing until I have been able to take these steps.

“Whether I deserve it or not, many kind people have stood by me and I really appreciate their support . I’m deeply embarrassed and regret my actions.”

The BHA and Murphy will not make any further comment on this matter, which remains an ongoing disciplinary process, until a hearing date is set.