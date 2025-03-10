Champion Champion Preview & Tips

Don't miss the next-race tips at the Cheltenham Festival, provided by the Timeform analysts.

13:20 Turners Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) A thrilling renewal of this Grade 1 featuring 6 for Mullins and a clash between the potentially top-class pair FINAL DEMAND and The New Lion. The latter was bought by JP McManus for an undisclosed sum after a most striking success in the Challow at Newbury, but it was a performance more about style than substance, whereas the former's wide-margin win at Leopardstown is very much supported by the timefigure, which sways the vote in his favour. The Yellow Clay is also worthy of plenty of respect.

14:00 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1) Last season's leading novice hurdler, BALLYBURN has done little to alter the fact he's a top prospect in this sphere, impressing with his strength at the finish when successful in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown (21.5f) 38 days ago. It's feasible to think the step up to 3m can see him in an even better light and he makes plenty of appeal. Stellar Story, who landed last year's Albert Bartlett, appeals at longer odds provided he keeps the errors at bay. Dancing City is another to note.

14:40 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) BE AWARE has held his own in some hot handicaps, catching the eye at Ascot at Christmas. The return to this sort of trip will suit and he can give Dan Skelton, the best in Britain at readying one for the Festival these days, a third win in a row in the Coral Cup. An extensive shortlist also includes Comfort Zone and Impose Toi for J.P. McManus, last year's second Ballyadam, and Bunting. Harry Fry's Beat The Bat is another to note at bigger odds.

The return as a handicap following a 10-year hiatus and the Irish look set to continue their dominance, top-weight STUMPTOWN selected to extend his winning sequence to 4 having gone unbeaten in this discipline since unseating his rider on cross-country debut at Punchestown last spring. Gavin Cromwell's 8-y-o is unlikely to have it all his own way however, with former Grade 1 winner Galvin heading up the dangers, which also include Vanillier, Mister Coffey and Latenightpass.

16:00 BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) JONBON's only defeats have come at Cheltenham but it's hard to see what can beat him in this on recent displays and his big day at the Festival has come. He's looked better than ever this season and more relaxed to boot and can see off the 2022 and 2023 winner Energumene. 2023 Supreme hero Marine Nationale looks to be coming to the boil and can go well.

16:40 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) Plenty to consider in what is a typically intriguing renewal. UNEXPECTED PARTY was a decisive winner of this last season so still looks on a good mark off 6 lb higher. This has likely been his long-term target once again, shaping as if he retains all his ability in 4 runs this campaign. Gavin Cromwell holds a strong hand with 3 live chances, My Mate Mozzie looking the pick, while Jpr One's Tingle Creek form puts him right in the mix off top weight.