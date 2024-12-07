Champion Bumper winner Jasmin De Vaux wins at Navan

Champion Bumper winner Jasmin De Vaux made a winning start over hurdles at Navan.
A popular winner of the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham last March, the Simon Munir & Isaac Souede-owned gelding suffered his first defeat when down the field in the Champion INH Flat Race at Punchestown in May.
However, he was a warm order (1/3 favourite) to make a winning start over hurdles at Navan on Saturday, and made a pleasing enough start under Paul Townend, travelling well and pulling clear with eventual runner-up The Enabler (9/2).
Sent to the front despite a novicey jump at the last, Jasmin De Vaux quickened nicely after landing and won going away at the line.
The Henry De Bromhead-trained Workahead (8/1) was third.
“The engine is there, but the jumping needs working on,” said Townend.
“He’ll get confidence – a bit more practice is what he needs.
“As I say the engine is in there. It is a lot harder to put an engine in one than teach him to jump.”
Sky Bet have the winner at 16/1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, with Paddy Power marginaly more impressed with quotes of 14/1.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Magic Boum also made a winning debut under rules for Gordon Elliott in the Mervyn Gray Construction Maiden Hurdle.
The four-year-old won her sole point-to-point start in February and was a 10-1 shot under Sam Ewing, though her chances improved greatly when Mullins’ 1-3 favourite, Kaid D’authie, fell early on.
Magic Boum went on to score by three-quarters of a length, with the trainer saying: “That was a bit of a surprise.
“I thought she would run a nice race there and maybe go back for a bumper but, with the favourite (Kaid D’authie) falling, the race was there.
“Being in front so long probably didn’t suit her. After the mistake at the last, she was tough, it was great she won.”
Division two of the same race then went to Colm Murphy’s Goraibhmaithagat, who was a successful by two lengths under Simon Torrens having started at 16-1.
He was another making his debut under rules with a point-to-point win already on his CV, and is owned by JP McManus having been bred by his wife Noreen.
Frank Berry, racing manager to McManus, said: “He did his job nicely in the point-to-point last year and we came here hoping he would run a nice race, and improve for the run.
“He did it nicely and jumped well and everything – delighted with him.
“They mightn’t have gone mad in the race, but you’d like the way he picked them up and stayed on.
“A fine, big, nice horse. It is a grand start for him.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.