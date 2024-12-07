Champion Bumper winner Jasmin De Vaux wins at Navan

A popular winner of the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham last March, the Simon Munir & Isaac Souede-owned gelding suffered his first defeat when down the field in the Champion INH Flat Race at Punchestown in May.

However, he was a warm order (1/3 favourite) to make a winning start over hurdles at Navan on Saturday, and made a pleasing enough start under Paul Townend, travelling well and pulling clear with eventual runner-up The Enabler (9/2).

Sent to the front despite a novicey jump at the last, Jasmin De Vaux quickened nicely after landing and won going away at the line.

The Henry De Bromhead-trained Workahead (8/1) was third.

“The engine is there, but the jumping needs working on,” said Townend.

“He’ll get confidence – a bit more practice is what he needs.

“As I say the engine is in there. It is a lot harder to put an engine in one than teach him to jump.”

Sky Bet have the winner at 16/1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, with Paddy Power marginaly more impressed with quotes of 14/1.