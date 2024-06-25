Caulfield and Melbourne Cups on agenda for Middle Earth

Ciaron Maher is already making plans for Middle Earth after the four-year-old he owns in a partnership with Qatar Racing finished third in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Not surprisingly, the Melbourne Cup is on the agenda, with the Caulfield Cup likely to figure in his schedule as well. He is not on his travels just yet, though, with John and Thady Gosden looking to run him in Europe at least once more before he heads to Australia. “He was a little bit slow into gear and they only went a moderate tempo and he closed off really well,” Maher told www.racing.com. “We’ll just work out where he is in terms of handicapping, but we’re very excited to get him out here. I’d say the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups would be the go.” Maher also has an interest in the George Boughey-trained Chesham Stakes runner-up Pentle Bay, a New Bay colt he now owns in a partnership with Teme Valley Racing, who themselves only bought the juvenile after his debut win at Leicester.