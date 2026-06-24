Carlisle Wednesday review and reaction

We round up the action from a scorching hot Carlisle on Wednesday, which saw the only racing in Britain on the day.

It was Carlisle Bell & Cumberland Plate Day at Carlisle on Wednesday, featuring the £30,000 Stablemate By Agma Carlisle Bell. The mile handicap offers up the oldest sporting trophy in the world to still be contested in the form of the 427-year-old Carlisle Bells, which date all the way back to 1599. A decade ago, Phillip Makin won the historic contest as a jockey aboard Edgar Balthazar and was in the winner’s enclosure again courtesy of Priapos (12/1). The four-year-old son of Zoustar came into today’s contest on the back of a course and distance success on May 30th and was partnered by Sam James. Settled in behind the leaders he went to the front inside the final quarter mile and despite facing a strong challenge from 9/4 favourite Leadenhall inside the distance, he kept finding more for a half-length success. Makin, who trains in North Yorkshire, said: “He looks an improved horse this year. He wants a strong gallop as he stays a mile really well and wants a stiff track. He had cheekpieces on before and they didn’t work out but I’ve always felt he wanted them on and perhaps they made the difference today as he travelled better than he has probably ever done.

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